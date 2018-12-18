Vatterott College shutters campuses nationwide

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Vatterott College campuses abruptly closed nationwide Monday, including three campuses in the Mid-South.
Among the closures are two Vatterott Career College campuses in Memphis and and L’Ecole Culinaire in Cordova.
Students report being told to gather their personal belongings and leave the buildings.
The Tennessee Higher Education Commission is working to gather a list of comparable programs for displaced students. The department says credits won’t automatically transfer and it’s dependent upon each institution.
THEC has a list of resources available for students who may need assistance with student loans and finding comparable programs.
