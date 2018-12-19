Breakdown: Why there’s so much static in the winter

In the winter, static electricity is higher because of the drier air. In the summer, hot air can hold more water and it helps to diminish the electrons that we pick as we move. When the air is drier, the electric charges, will build up and stick to us, the drier air makes it harder for the electrons to move around and makes getting shocked easier. The freer electrons are able to move about the less likely they will collect in one spot. Air is an insulator, which means that electrons don’t pass through air easily. If the air has more moisture than the electrons are able to move about more freely.