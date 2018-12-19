Elvis Presley Enterprises puts arena plans on hold amid city dispute

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The managing partner of Elvis Presley Enterprises is extending an olive branch to city officials.
Joel Weinshanker went before Memphis City Council members Tuesday, saying he wants to move forward with manufacturing, sound stage, and expansion plans on the Whitehaven campus.
EPE is seeking incentives for the developments and sued the city in October.
Officials have said an non-compete agreement with the Grizzlies over FedExForum prohibits them from using public money to fund a competing arena.
“We are looking to do all the things that is great for everyone in Memphis to do and just get the city government just to say without the arena on the side there is no issue,” Weinshanker said.
“We have one issue alone and that is at the crux of this if we can set that aside successfully and move forward with the other elements independently I think that is the best immediate path forward,” said City of Memphis COO Doug McGowen.
Weinshanker said EPE is waiting on the courts to decide whether the city's non-compete agreement is legal.
The city says EPE will need to file a new incentive application without the arena included if they want to move forward in good faith.
