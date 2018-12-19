FedEx looks to mitigate cost amid slowed international business

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - As global trade slows down, Memphis-based FedEx is releasing a plan on how to make up the costs--which includes a voluntary employee buyout.
We're nearing the end of one of FedEx's busiest times of year, but as the company looks to 2019, it notes slow international business and is releasing ways it will cut costs next year.
In its corporate second quarter results, FedEx said it plans to reduce international network capacity at FedEx Express, limit hiring, and reduce discretionary spending.
A FedEx spokesperson said in a statement that revenue was up $1.5 billion during the second quarter year over year.
However, chairman and CEO Fred Smith noted the changes.
"While the U.S. economy remains solid, our international business weakened during the quarter, especially in Europe. We are taking action to mitigate the impact of this trend through new cost-reduction initiatives," Smith said.
CNBC noted a six percent drop in FedEx stock after the announcement.
