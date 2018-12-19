Full schedule released for Memphis 901 FC inaugural season

By Jacob Gallant | December 19, 2018 at 12:05 PM CST - Updated December 19 at 12:05 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC is ready for kickoff.

The club revealed its full schedule for the inaugural 2019 season at AutoZone Park.

The season kicks off with a home match against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday, March 9.

The home slate includes 17 matches, with 15 of those coming on Saturday.

The schedule includes one home and one away game against in-state foe Nashville SC, among other regional opponents.

The season will wrap up with a home match against twice-defending champions Louisville City FC on Saturday, October 9.

Here is the full Memphis 901 FC schedule, with home games in bold:

Saturday, March 9 – vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies (6:00 p.m.)

Saturday, March 16 – vs. Loudoun United FC (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, March 23 – at Bethlehem Steel FC

Friday, March 29 – at New York Red Bulls II

Saturday, April 6 – at North Carolina FC

Wednesday, April 10 – vs. Atlanta United 2 (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, April 13 – at Nashville SC

Saturday, April 27 – vs. Charleston Battery (7:00 p.m.)

Tuesday, April 30 – at Louisville City FC

Saturday, May 4 – vs. Birmingham Legion FC (3:00 p.m.)

Friday, May 10 – at Hartford Athletic

Saturday, May 18 – vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (7:00 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 22 – at Swope Park Rangers

Saturday, June 1 – at Saint Louis FC

Saturday, June 8 – vs. Indy Eleven (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, June 15 – at Ottawa Fury FC

Saturday, June 29 – at Charlotte Independence

Saturday, July 6 – vs. Hartford Athletic (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, July 13 – at Charleston Battery

Wednesday, July 17 – vs. Nashville SC (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, July 20 – vs. New York Red Bulls II (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, July 27 – vs. Ottawa Fury FC (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 3 – at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Saturday, Aug. 10 – vs. North Carolina FC (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 17 – at Birmingham Legion FC

Saturday, Aug. 24 – at Tampa Bay Rowdies

Wednesday, Aug. 28 – at Atlanta United 2

Saturday, Sept. 7 – vs. Swope Park Rangers (7:00 p.m.)

Friday, Sept. 13 – at Loudoun United FC

Saturday, Sept. 21 – vs. Saint Louis FC (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 28 – vs. Bethlehem Steel FC (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 5 – at Indy Eleven

Saturday, Oct. 12 – vs. Charlotte Independence (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 19 – vs. Louisville City FC (7:00 p.m.)

Twenty of the league's 36 teams will make the playoffs, which will run through to November.

The playoff schedule is:

  • Play-In Round – October 23
  • Conference Quarterfinals – October 25-27
  • Conference Semifinals – November 1-3
  • Conference Finals – November 8-10
  • USL Cup – November 14-18

