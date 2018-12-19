Full schedule released for Memphis 901 FC inaugural season

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC is ready for kickoff.
The club revealed its full schedule for the inaugural 2019 season at AutoZone Park.
The season kicks off with a home match against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday, March 9.
The home slate includes 17 matches, with 15 of those coming on Saturday.
The schedule includes one home and one away game against in-state foe Nashville SC, among other regional opponents.
The season will wrap up with a home match against twice-defending champions Louisville City FC on Saturday, October 9.
Here is the full Memphis 901 FC schedule, with home games in bold:
Saturday, March 9 – vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies (6:00 p.m.)
Saturday, March 16 – vs. Loudoun United FC (7:00 p.m.)
Saturday, March 23 – at Bethlehem Steel FC
Friday, March 29 – at New York Red Bulls II
Saturday, April 6 – at North Carolina FC
Wednesday, April 10 – vs. Atlanta United 2 (7:00 p.m.)
Saturday, April 13 – at Nashville SC
Saturday, April 27 – vs. Charleston Battery (7:00 p.m.)
Tuesday, April 30 – at Louisville City FC
Saturday, May 4 – vs. Birmingham Legion FC (3:00 p.m.)
Friday, May 10 – at Hartford Athletic
Saturday, May 18 – vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (7:00 p.m.)
Wednesday, May 22 – at Swope Park Rangers
Saturday, June 1 – at Saint Louis FC
Saturday, June 8 – vs. Indy Eleven (7:30 p.m.)
Saturday, June 15 – at Ottawa Fury FC
Saturday, June 29 – at Charlotte Independence
Saturday, July 6 – vs. Hartford Athletic (7:30 p.m.)
Saturday, July 13 – at Charleston Battery
Wednesday, July 17 – vs. Nashville SC (7:30 p.m.)
Saturday, July 20 – vs. New York Red Bulls II (7:30 p.m.)
Saturday, July 27 – vs. Ottawa Fury FC (7:30 p.m.)
Saturday, Aug. 3 – at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Saturday, Aug. 10 – vs. North Carolina FC (7:30 p.m.)
Saturday, Aug. 17 – at Birmingham Legion FC
Saturday, Aug. 24 – at Tampa Bay Rowdies
Wednesday, Aug. 28 – at Atlanta United 2
Saturday, Sept. 7 – vs. Swope Park Rangers (7:00 p.m.)
Friday, Sept. 13 – at Loudoun United FC
Saturday, Sept. 21 – vs. Saint Louis FC (7:00 p.m.)
Saturday, Sept. 28 – vs. Bethlehem Steel FC (7:00 p.m.)
Saturday, Oct. 5 – at Indy Eleven
Saturday, Oct. 12 – vs. Charlotte Independence (7:00 p.m.)
Saturday, Oct. 19 – vs. Louisville City FC (7:00 p.m.)
Twenty of the league's 36 teams will make the playoffs, which will run through to November.
The playoff schedule is:
- Play-In Round – October 23
- Conference Quarterfinals – October 25-27
- Conference Semifinals – November 1-3
- Conference Finals – November 8-10
- USL Cup – November 14-18
