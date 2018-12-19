George H.W. Bush secretly sponsored a Filipino child for 10 years

(CNN) - George H.W. Bush continues to warm our hearts, even after his death.
It was recently revealed, the 41st President sponsored a seven-year-old boy in the Philippines named Timothy.
For 10 years Bush sent funds that went toward Timothy’s education, extracurricular activities, and his meals.
According to the non-profit Compassion International, who made the revelation, Bush used a pseudonym, G Walker, when he wrote letters to the boy.
“You’re so nice and good,” the boy wrote in one letter. “I hope you’re in good condition.”
Bush even mentioned his faith in one letter he wrote to the boy.
“P.S. Be sure to say your prayers. I do every day,” President Bush wrote.
Keeping the secret that Bush was a former president was no easy task.
A security team carefully screened each letter.
But Bush would sometimes give more information than he was supposed to.
Like saying he'd been to the White House and that his dog, Sadie, had met a lot of famous people.
Luckily, Timothy never caught on to the hints and didn't find out who his sponsor was until he had graduated from the program.
Read copies of the correspondence between the former president and Timothy, here.
Compassion International is a nonprofit organization that uses local churches to help children in poor communities around the world.
