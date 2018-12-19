Holiday book drive seeks to improve literacy in Mid-South

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A new campaign is underway to help make sure Memphis elementary students keep up their reading skills during the Christmas holiday.
Literacy Mid-South and Novel bookstore are hoping to donate 1,000 books to students as part of a city-wide campaign.
Memphians can help donate money or buy a children’s novel at Novel. Books can also be purchased online by clicking here for the campaign.
The goal is to continue to increase reading proficiently by the end of the third grade.
"We're very lucky to have Novel as a partner as they are extremely committed to building a more literate Memphis. The holiday book drive ensures that more children will have books in their home. It is imperative that as a community we continue to uplift our students," said Knox Shelton, Executive Director of LMS.
Currently, almost 80 percent of third graders in the Shelby County School system are not proficient in reading. LMS hopes to see 90% of these students reading on grade level by 2025.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.