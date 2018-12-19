Huey’s employees to feed Memphians in need on Christmas Day

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Huey’s Restaurants are back for a fifth year to feed the homeless in downtown Memphis.
Employees will hand out hot, home-cooked meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Day at the Huey’s Downtown location. Volunteers will serve up a hot meal of turkey and gravy, homemade dressing, sweet potatoes, vegetable dishes, cranberry sauce and cookies. Water, sodas, tea and hot coffee are also being served.
This year, volunteers are also handing out coats, shoes, gloves, blankets and other warm clothing at all Huey’s locations thanks to an internal employee drive.
To donate warm items to Huey’s Clothes Drive for Christmas Day, email Ashley Griffin at agriffin@hueys.cc.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.