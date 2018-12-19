2 major Downtown projects seek grants

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Two major Downtown Memphis projects are seeking grants.
The One Beale project and Indigo Ag's expansion will go in front of the Center City Development Corporation on Wednesday.
On Front Street, the One Beale project is asking for $987,000.
A staff report from the Center City Development Corporation said developers are asking for the money to help construct The Landing Residences--a 232 multifamily mixed-use development, and the planned Hyatt Hotel at Beale and Front Streets, which will incorporate the historic Ellis building.
Last week, Indigo Ag announced its plans to expand its Memphis offices from 75 employees to 700 employees by 2021.
The will move into 60,000 square feet of the Toyota Center in Downtown Memphis.
The company is asking for a $100,000 grant to make improvements to the space.
In memos to CCDC Board of Directors, staff is recommending approval of both the grants. But that will be determined Wednesday morning.
