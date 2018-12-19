Memphis among top cities for high HIV rates

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - According to a recent CDC report, Memphis remains in the top 10 cities for the highest HIV rates.
This information comes after a 40 percent decrease in new HIV infections since 2009.
Based on annual numbers from the CDC, the most-affected population of those with new HIV cases in the U.S. are African-American gay men.
The numbers are sobering but there is an advanced push for prevention in Tennessee.
Dewayne Murrell is the co-chair of the Shelby County HIV Care and Prevention Group.
“What we want to do in Shelby County is definitely make people aware of prEP, which is the Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis. It’s an HIV prevention drug that is currently available widely in Tennessee, not just Shelby County. So what this drug does, with the use of a condom and you’re taking it once a day almost like the regimen of a birth control pill, it prevents you from catching HIV,” said Murrell.
The drug is FDA approved and said to be 90% effective if taken as prescribed.
Murrell said millions of dollars in grant funding now helps provide access to these kind of resources.
A state-wide effort to spread awareness about prEP is ongoing.
GetprEPtn.com is a website funded in part by the Tennessee Department of Health.
According to the site, many insurance programs and Medicaid cover prEP depending on specific plans.
Overall, Murrell said he believes prevention or care for those living with HIV starts with stopping stigma.
"We need to attack this HIV epidemic that we have as a community. We say, yes those are the leading numbers but the second leading numbers are African American women and that says something especially when something impacts the mother. It impacts the family," said Murrell.
