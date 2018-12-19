Memphis City Council candidate weighing legal options

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - After two votes Tuesday night, the Memphis City Council seat for District 1 remains vacant.
Now, the only candidate who was in the running is now looking into legal options.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the council passed a motion stating Rhonda Logan would be eliminated if she didn't receive majority vote after two rounds of voting.
She failed to get the majority vote both times.
State Representative Antonio Parkinson (D), who supports Logan, said on Wednesday that they are talking to their legal team to decide what the next steps are.
“Decisions have been made, at the city council and voted on and passed or shot down without District 1 having a voice in those decisions,” Parkinson said. “The reason we are here is because District 1 wants to choose its own leadership.”
Parkinson said they welcome a special election, but that won’t happen.
City Council Chair Berlin Boyd said the appointment process will start from scratch at their meeting on Jan. 8, 2019.
