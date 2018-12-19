Memphis police buy gym equipment for elementary school

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis' finest have been busy spreading holiday cheer all over the city in the days leading up to Christmas.
The Memphis Police Department Training Academy learned that a local school needed assistance in beefing up their physical education department, so they stepped in to help.
Deep in the heart of Frayser, you’ll find Hawkins Mill Elementary, a Shelby County school serving more than 300 students.
Those students haven’t had efficient gym equipment for some time.
“We got word through the grapevine that the children have few needs here at the school,” said Jessica Bobby.
It didn’t just impact the students during their physical education classes, but it took a toll on the school’s basketball team.
The only hoop they had to work with was outside, leaving them without a goal when practice was moved inside.
“Practicing in the cafeteria just imagining a goal, just using our minds to think what the goal would be or a game time decision would be like,” said teacher and basketball coach Jaylen Mozee.
After hearing this news, Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Rudolph and the Memphis Police Department knew something had to be done.
They collected $1,200 of their own many and bought all kinds of different sports equipment, including a brand-new basketball goal.
It was an act of kindness students and staff were extremely appreciative of. This act of kindness will not only get the kids even more active, it’s one that strengthens the bonds between the police department and the Frayser community.
“We’re trying to re-strengthen those with a community outreach to show these kids that we’re protectors and servants of the community and hopefully, you know if they grow up and they see a positive influence with a police officer maybe they want to serve their community in the same way,” Lt. Col. Rudolph said.
