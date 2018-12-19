Mississippi sheriff arrested for trafficking stolen guns, attempting sex with inmate

WEBSTER COUNTY, MS (WMC) - A Mississippi sheriff is facing a dozen felony charges after a multi-agency investigation, which could land him in prison for the rest of his life.
Webster County Sheriff Timothy Seth Mitchell is charged with two counts of embezzlement, two counts of trafficking in stolen firearms, one count of attempting sex and/or sexual acts with an inmate, one count of tampering with physical evidence, three counts of retaliation against a witness, one count of permitting possession and/or sale of controlled substance in jail and two counts of furnishing an inmate with weapons, cellphone and narcotics.
Mitchell, 53, was twice elected as sheriff in Webster County. He was in the middle of his second term when he was arrested. He’s in the custody of the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
Half a dozen law enforcement agencies participated in the investigation, including the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol MHP, MHP SWAT, SOG and Interdiction teams, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Mississippi State Auditor’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the 5th District Attorney’s Office.
Mitchell is facing up to 152 years in prison if convicted of all 12 felonies, plus up to $102,000 worth of fines.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.