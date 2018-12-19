More outages, layoffs possible after rate increase denial, MLGW warns

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis city council vetoed a proposal that would have raised MLGW rates.
MLGW CEO J.T. Young said the increases are needed to generate enough money to repair and update MLGW’s outdated, constantly failing grid.
MLGW asked council members to raise rates across electric, gas and water division effective July 2019. The average customer cost would have been about $10 per month.
Young said without the rate increases, there will be no infrastructure improvements, which means more outages could happen, including when there's no bad weather.
The council told MLGW to operate under last year's budget instead and sent MLGW back to come up with an adjusted budget for 2019.
Young was disappointed in the veto.
"We'll just do what we can to Band-Aid the system and hope and pray that things don't get too bad," he said. "We'll do what we got to do to make sure things stay together as best we can."
Young went on to say that MLGW layoffs aren't out of the question if the utility has to cut costs. At least one council member suggested cutting MLGW retiree benefits to save money.
Young said he will likely go back before the council with a counter-proposal to convince those council members who did not support the proposal of the value of the rate hikes.
