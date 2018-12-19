MPD partners with Secret Order of Boll Weevils to replace stolen gifts

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Nearly a dozen Memphis homes were burglarized weeks before Christmas, but two organizations stepped in to make sure the thieves didn’t ruin the holiday.
Christmas was almost lost for a Memphis mother and her daughters after their home was burglarized and all of their presents stolen.
The mother said crooks broke in and took everything while her 13-year-old daughter was home.
Thanks to the Memphis Police Department, The Secret Order of Boll Weevils and Target, there will be something under the tree come Tuesday.
“They think they’re going to be meeting with a detective that has some information on their case but in reality, we’re replacing all the gifts that were stolen,” said Todd Brown with the Secret Order of Boll Weevils.
Brown presented the mother with replacement gifts on behalf of the Memphis Police Department, Target and Boll Weevils.
Not only did the organizations help the mother and her family, but 10 other families whose homes were also burglarized.
This is the third year MPD and the Boll Weevils have teamed up, replacing some of the items stolen and even adding a few extra surprises.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.