‘Outraged passenger’ sprays fire extinguisher inside Memphis airport

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A woman is facing charges for vandalism and disorderly conduct after police say she sprayed a fire extinguisher inside Memphis International Airport.
Airport police arrested Tamiko Warner Sunday. According to the report, an officer responded to gate C2 for an “outraged passenger.” When the officer arrived, he found Warner spraying the fire extinguisher.
According to the report, Warner also threatened employees and knocked over loading poles in the gate area.
Warner is accused of damaging computers, phones and carpets worth up to $10,000. Jail records show she’s due in court Thursday.
