Owners try to calm Ripley hospital employees' fears following delayed paychecks

RIPLEY, TN (WMC) - Employees at Lauderdale Community Hospital in Ripley, Tennessee tell us a member of the ownership group’s executive leadership team was on campus Wednesday, trying to calm employee fears and meeting with hospital leaders.
Last Thursday, employees told WMC Action News 5 their pay was delayed for nearly a week. They were finally paid the day after our story aired.
Sources inside the meetings Wednesday say Empower HMS Hospital Network President Michael Christensen told them the facility was not closing and the company is getting a loan to cover operating costs.
Empower HMS is based in Kansas City, Missouri.
