Police: Man fires shot over mall parking lot dispute

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for the man who fired a shot into the air outside Oak Court Mall on Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, a woman said the man got angry over a parking spot and fired a shot at her.
Before the shooting, the suspect was reportedly backing out of a parking spot when he almost struck the victim’s car.
The victim kept driving, and that’s when the suspect fired the shot.
No one was injured, and the suspect drove away from the scene.
Police say the suspect was in a black SUV, possibly a Mercury Mariner, with temporary tags.
Officers said a woman was also in the SUV.
If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH..
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.