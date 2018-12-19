Police: Man fires shot over mall parking lot dispute

Police: Man fires shot over mall parking lot dispute
Memphis police released this surveillance photo of the man who fired a shot outside of Oak Court Mall (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 19, 2018 at 5:05 PM CST - Updated December 19 at 6:42 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for the man who fired a shot into the air outside Oak Court Mall on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, a woman said the man got angry over a parking spot and fired a shot at her.

Before the shooting, the suspect was reportedly backing out of a parking spot when he almost struck the victim’s car.

The victim kept driving, and that’s when the suspect fired the shot.

Aggravated Assault Oak Court Mall 4465 Poplar Avenue Report#1812009013ME On December 19, 2018, at approximately 2:00...

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Wednesday, December 19, 2018

No one was injured, and the suspect drove away from the scene.

Police say the suspect was in a black SUV, possibly a Mercury Mariner, with temporary tags.

Officers said a woman was also in the SUV.

If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH..

Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.