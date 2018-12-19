Rain chances increasing this evening

We are starting off the day with clear conditions, but clouds will build in this afternoon. A low pressure system from Texas will move closer to our area today, which will give us a chance for a pop-up shower this afternoon. Rain chances will increase this evening and into tomorrow as the low continues to trek east. Highs today will increase to the upper 50s and lows tonight will be in the upper 40s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Winds: S 5-10 mph. High: 59.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 47.
REST OF THE WEEK: There will be on and off showers on Thursday. You will have breaks in the rain, but some heavy downpours are likely in the afternoon and evening. No severe storms are expected. Friday will be dry and cloudy, but clouds will clear in the evening. Thursday will be seasonable with highs in the lower 50s. It will be cooler on Friday with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the 30s.
WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with highs in the lower 50s. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.
CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS: Christmas Eve will feature sunshine and highs in the lower 50s. Christmas looks mostly dry with only an isolated shower possible in the morning and afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s with lows in the lower 40s on Christmas.
