Rain chances increasing this evening

REST OF THE WEEK: There will be on and off showers on Thursday. You will have breaks in the rain, but some heavy downpours are likely in the afternoon and evening. No severe storms are expected. Friday will be dry and cloudy, but clouds will clear in the evening. Thursday will be seasonable with highs in the lower 50s. It will be cooler on Friday with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the 30s.