Staying cold and flu free during the holiday season

“Another reason it’s important to come into the clinic initially when you have that high fever is that antiviral drug that you get for the flu really needs to be started in the first 36 to 48 hours. And it cuts down on the duration of the flu and the severity of the flu by one to two days, so you have that short window. So if you’re at home and you’ve got a high fever for days on end, by the time you come in, we can’t really give that anti viral cause it just won’t work as well.”