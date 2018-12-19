Staying cold and flu free during the holiday season

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - It’s a gift you don’t want to give or receive: a cold or the flu. During the winter months, doctors in South Mississippi stay busy treating patients with symptoms, but there are ways to stay healthy this holiday season.
Memorial Physician Clinics Family Nurse Practitioner Kerri Robin recommends getting enough sleep, eating right, and staying away from those who are sick.
Those who are sick, especially those with a fever, should stay at home and away from others. Robin also recommends getting the flu shot.
“It’s never too late for the flu shot. Always get your flu shot,” she said. “The flu shot can prevent major complications down the road. Twenty-five percent of flu related deaths are from pneumonia. The flu shot can prevent those lower respiratory infections from...it can cut down on them honestly. So it’s just always better to come in and get vaccinated, because you don’t want to have this huge complication from not doing it.”
Robin says the symptoms of a cold and the flu can be similar, but there are several key differences.
“The flu hits you like a ton of bricks,” she said. “You have tons of coughing, which is typically dry, you’re coughing your tail off. Your nose is super runny. It’s almost always clear. Your throat can hurt a little bit, you’ll have massive body aches, it’s just, it’s aggressive. You go from well to just terrible in a day. It comes on quickly,” she said.
Those who aren’t sure whether they’re experiencing the cold or the flu should see a doctor sooner rather than later.
“If you’re unsure, just come in and we’ll check you out, and let you know. It’s better to be safe than sorry," she said.
The sooner one with the flu sees a doctor can be beneficial for the patient.
“Another reason it’s important to come into the clinic initially when you have that high fever is that antiviral drug that you get for the flu really needs to be started in the first 36 to 48 hours. And it cuts down on the duration of the flu and the severity of the flu by one to two days, so you have that short window. So if you’re at home and you’ve got a high fever for days on end, by the time you come in, we can’t really give that anti viral cause it just won’t work as well.”
Whether you have the cold, flu or any other illness, Robin said the best tried-and-true remedy is plenty of rest and liquids.
