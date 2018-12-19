Tracking our next round of rain

THIS WEEK: A steady stream of Gulf moisture flows in the Mid-South increasing clouds tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures will remain above average due to the warm southerly flow. Showers will develop Wednesday night ahead of an approaching low pressure system. Rain will continue through the day Thursday and into the overnight hours as the low moves to our south. Highs will reach the lower 50s with lows falling into the upper 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.