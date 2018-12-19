Tracking our next round of rain

Low pressure will move out of Texas bringing rain to the Mid-South before the week is over.
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds WIND: SE 5 LOW: 41
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy WIND: S 5-10 HIGH: 58
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers WIND: SE 5 LOW: 48
THIS WEEK: A steady stream of Gulf moisture flows in the Mid-South increasing clouds tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures will remain above average due to the warm southerly flow. Showers will develop Wednesday night ahead of an approaching low pressure system. Rain will continue through the day Thursday and into the overnight hours as the low moves to our south. Highs will reach the lower 50s with lows falling into the upper 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and mild with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows near 40 Saturday night and in the mid to upper 30s Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Christmas Day will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures in the mid 50s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders