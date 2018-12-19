Vendor bears brunt of blame on TNReady failures, audit shows

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A audit of Tennessee Department of Education, released Wednesday, detailed numerous issues with the state’s TNReady testing.
The Tennessee Comptroller's Office places much of the blame on Questar, the vendor behind the distribution of the testing. It also said the Department of Education fell short of expectations in their oversight of test administration.
The comptroller notes issues with testing that began in April 16, 2018, and continued through the end of the month.
Five issues the audit uncovered includes:
- the department’s lack of sufficient, detailed information on its Work Plan with Questar rendered it less effective as a monitoring tool to ensure Questar met all deadlines.
- Questar’s decision to make an unauthorized change to text-to-speech software without formally notifying the department. This change contributed to the online testing disruptions.
- Questar’s failure to sufficiently staff customer support, resulting in lengthy call wait times and high rates of abandoned calls.
- a failure to track, document, and provide status updates to districts to let them know when students’ tests would be recovered, leaving districts unaware if their students completed the required tests.
- inadequate evaluation and monitoring of internal controls implemented by external information technology service providers, such as Questar.
Earlier this year, the state announced changes to the way TNReady tests were done following the continuing issues.
