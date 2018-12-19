Webster County Sheriff facing up to 152 years in jail on multiple felony charges

WEBSTER COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - Webster County Sheriff Timothy Mitchell is facing up to 152 years in prison and a $100,000 fine after he was arrested on 12 felony counts.
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday that 53-year-old Timothy Seth Mitchell, a resident of Eupora, was arrested on multiple felony charges.
Mitchell was charged with two counts of embezzlement; two counts of trafficking in stolen firearms; one count of attempting sex and/or sexual acts with an inmate; one count of tampering with physical evidence; three counts of retaliation against a witness; one count of permitting possession and/or sale of controlled substance in jail; and two counts of furnishing an inmate with weapons, cell phone, and narcotics.
Sheriff Mitchell was serving his second term as Sheriff at the time of his arrest.
If convicted, Mitchell faces a minimum of nine years and a maximum of 152 years, along with fines up to $102,000, for the 12 felony counts. Mitchell was remanded to the custody of the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department pending his initial appearance.
Investigators from the State Auditor’s office helped in this joint operation. State Auditor Shad White released a statement saying,
“Today’s events show the important law enforcement work that can be done when multiple agencies, with a variety of different types of expertise, work together. I’m thankful for the team of agents from the auditor’s office who worked on this case with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. My goal is to continue to forge partnerships around law enforcement and government so we can hold lawbreakers accountable. This situation in Webster County involved serious allegations of embezzlement, and the hard work of all the involved agencies ensured we minimized any risk from today’s actions. We will continue to work with MBI and prosecutors to help move this case to completion.”
The Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol (MHP), MHP SWAT, SOG, and Interdiction teams, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Mississippi State Auditor’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, and the 5th District Attorney’s Office participated in the investigation and resulting arrest.
