Webster County Sheriff facing up to 152 years in jail on multiple felony charges

“Today’s events show the important law enforcement work that can be done when multiple agencies, with a variety of different types of expertise, work together. I’m thankful for the team of agents from the auditor’s office who worked on this case with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. My goal is to continue to forge partnerships around law enforcement and government so we can hold lawbreakers accountable. This situation in Webster County involved serious allegations of embezzlement, and the hard work of all the involved agencies ensured we minimized any risk from today’s actions. We will continue to work with MBI and prosecutors to help move this case to completion.”