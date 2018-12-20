Air Force veteran brings Christmas cheer to Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Between the lights and the blow up characters, Raymond Williams' house is hard to miss and that’s exactly what he wants.
The Air Force veteran has spent the last 15 years decorating his home on Union Avenue Extended in Memphis for everyone to see.
"When I put a smile on somebody's face that means God is smiling back at me," said Williams.
He said his love for God and dedication to faith are what inspire him to do good for others.
Christmas lights and the holiday spirit help him do just that.
“Just to make the world a better place. It’s too angry out here right now. It’s way too angry. Put a smile on someone’s face,” said Williams.
Williams and his best friend Slick said putting a smile on a strangers face what they want to do this holiday season.
His light show display has been getting bigger and bigger each year.
Williams said he hopes to continue adding to it in the years to come.
