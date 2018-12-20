Breakdown: Why it’s faster to fly east than west

For example, when flying from New York to London, you are flying in the Westerlies or mid-latitudes. This will give you a tail wind, which will cause the flight path to only take around 5 to 6 hours. Whereas, if you are flying from London to New York, you will still fly in the westerlies or mid-latitudes, but you will have a head wind. This will cause your flight to take around 7 to 8 hours.