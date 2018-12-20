CFB Early Signing Period: Memphis area schools

By Sudu Upadhyay | December 19, 2018 at 7:54 PM CST - Updated December 19 at 8:08 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The college football early signing period was busy for Memphis area schools. Multiple high school football players in the area signed national letters of intent with top college football programs on Wednesday.

Briarcrest Christian School

Jackson Walker / 3-star QB / University of Richmond

Zach Yates / OL / Austin-Peay State University

Christian Brothers High School

Bill Norton / 4-star DE / University of Georgia

Christian James / 3-star DE / Vanderbilt University

Jacob Likes / 3-star OG / University of Memphis

Cordova High School

Matthew Bedford / 3-star OL / Indiana University

Horn Lake High School

Nakobe Dean / 5-star LB / University of Georgia

Raydarious Jones / 4-star ATH / Louisiana State University

Kirby High School

Jaden Johnson / 3-star QB / University of Southern Mississippi

Marshun Douglas / RB / University of Central Arkansas

Whitehaven

Keveon Mullins / 4-star WR / University of South Carolina

Melvin McBride / 3-star OL / University of Tennessee

Devin Boddie Jr. / 3-star ATH / Vanderbilt University

Cormontae Hamilton / 3-star TE / Ohio State University

Vincent Guy Jr. / DB / University of Tennessee at Martin

