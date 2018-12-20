CFB Early Signing Period: Memphis area schools

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The college football early signing period was busy for Memphis area schools. Multiple high school football players in the area signed national letters of intent with top college football programs on Wednesday.
Jackson Walker / 3-star QB / University of Richmond
Zach Yates / OL / Austin-Peay State University
Bill Norton / 4-star DE / University of Georgia
Christian James / 3-star DE / Vanderbilt University
Jacob Likes / 3-star OG / University of Memphis
Cordova High School
Matthew Bedford / 3-star OL / Indiana University
Nakobe Dean / 5-star LB / University of Georgia
Raydarious Jones / 4-star ATH / Louisiana State University
Jaden Johnson / 3-star QB / University of Southern Mississippi
Marshun Douglas / RB / University of Central Arkansas
Keveon Mullins / 4-star WR / University of South Carolina
Melvin McBride / 3-star OL / University of Tennessee
Devin Boddie Jr. / 3-star ATH / Vanderbilt University
Cormontae Hamilton / 3-star TE / Ohio State University
Vincent Guy Jr. / DB / University of Tennessee at Martin
