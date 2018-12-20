Fire Marshals issue safety warning about using space heaters

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With just two weeks left in 2018, the number of Tennesseans killed by house fires has already surpassed last year’s total.
Tennessee State Fire Marshals are now re-issuing a warning about space heaters.
Friday marks the official start of winter, despite an early round of snow and ice a full week-and-a-half before Thanksgiving.
With temperatures dropping overnight, many of us will be cranking up the heat to stay warm, and proper preparation is essential for keeping your home safe.
“The majority of fatal house fires in the home come between the hours of midnight and 8 a.m. when people are not aware that their house is on fire until it’s far too late,” said Brent Perkins with Shelby County Fire Department.
According to the State Fire Marshal, heating equipment is the leading cause of home fire deaths nationally and the second leading known cause in Tennessee.
From November 2017 through the end of February 2018, 33 Tennesseans died in accidental house fires, and seven of them were caused by a heating source.
“It’s been a couple of years that this fire department has seen a seen a space heater take the life of somebody, but it has happened,” Perkins said. “And when it does happen it is always very, very sad.”
Spacer heaters should be kept three feet away from anything that can burn.
Chimneys should be swept clean at the beginning of the season.
Also, don’t forget about your Christmas tree. A parched tree can quickly go up in flames if it’s too close to a space heater or the lights have been left on too long.
“Do not be complacent about this sort of thing,” Perkins said. “Be vigilant about your home fire safety programs. Make sure you look at those smoke detectors. Test them to make sure they are functions.”
A working smoke detector doubles your chances of getting out alive.
