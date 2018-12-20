Grizz’ losing streak up to 4 after loss to Blazers

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies continued their losing ways Wednesday, dropping their fourth game in a row, 99-92 to the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Grizzlies, once sitting atop the Western Conference, have lost six of their last seven games and have dropped from playoff positioning.
A strong performance from Mike Conley (23, points, 5-10 3PM) was negated by poor play from each player on the Grizzlies' bench.
The reserve squad scored a total of just 14 points on the night, and three of the five (Jevon Carter, Shelvin Mack, Wayne Selden) failed to make a field goal.
The Grizz got solid contributions from starters Jaren Jackson, Jr. (16 points) and Kyle Anderson (15 points), but star center Marc Gasol struggled from the field (4-13 FG).
Portland's bench, meanwhile, played excellently, and it made the difference. Each Portland bench player finished with a +/- of at least 14.
The Grizz will continue their road trip with a tilt in Sacramento on Friday, where they'll be hosted by a Kings team that's lost three of their last four but has been a surprise team out West this season.
