Kirby High School set to reopen Jan. 7 after rat infestation

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Shelby County Schools announced Thursday that Kirby High School will reopen after Christmas break following a rat infestation that prompted major renovations.
The school is scheduled to reopen Jan. 7. A grand open house will give parents and students a chance to visit the school a few days early from 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 4.
Kirby High School shut down in September after a serious pest infestation.
Students were split up and sent to other SCS campuses while the building underwent renovations, including panting, new lighting, ceiling tiles and technology.
