Mayor announces first ever Director of Education in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris appointed Dr. Cedrick Gray as Director of Education for Shelby County.
Gray is a former principal of Lester Pre-K - 8 and Craigmont Middle School in Memphis.
He also served as superintendent of Fayette County Schools and Jackson Public Schools in Mississippi.
Harris said Gray increased the district's graduation rate by nine percent in four years while decreasing the dropout rate.
“Dr. Gray is innovative, data-driven, and an expert on working with educators for the best possible outcomes for children and young adults,” Harris said. “In this leadership role, Dr. Gray will do more than just work with the commission on budgeting. He is the right person to improve education from pre-K to workforce development.”
Gray is the first person ever appointed to the newly created position.
He will work with Shelby County Commissioners, Board of Education, municipal school boards, and superintendents in public schools in Shelby County.
Gray will start his new role January 7.
