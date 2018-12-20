Memorial football game planned for OMYA player who died in bus crash

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Mid-South coaches hope to fill the stands Saturday at christian Brothers High School for an all-star memorial game honoring the life of 9-year-old Kameron Johnson.
Johnson died Dec. 3 when a charter bus carrying the Orange Mound Youth Association crashed near Little Rock. More than three dozen other passengers were injured in the crash.
The OMYA was returning from a championship tournament in Dallas when police say the driver lost control and the bus rolled several times.
Since the crash, support for OMYA has poured in from across the country.
Saturday will be the first time the teams reunite to play together since the crash.
“The OMYA Youth Association, we are a family,” said Latashia Streeter, league administrator. “It’s 11 teams and one family, so when one person is hurting we are all hurting.”
The game against the Memphis Shelby PAL will also feature a balloon release and coaches flag football game.
Organizers and coaches say Saturday’s game is an effort to ease the pain through community partnership.
“We are with you, our hearts, souls, thoughts and prayers are always with the family,” said Sgt. Craig Littles, executive director of Memphis Shelby PAL. “This is an opportunity to come together to heal as a unit, heal as a community and show our support for the children affected by the incident.”
“We’ve been blessed to have a great facility and anytime we can help with the community we try to do that,” said Thomas McDaniel, CBHS head football coach. “And I’m excited about the game and the weather is going to be great. And it should be another opportunity to watch some young guys play football.”
The game starts at 10 a.m. Admission is $5 and all proceeds benefit those affected by the crash.
Sponsors for the memorial game include:
- MPD
- SCSO
- CBHS
- MUS
- AutuZone Liberty Bowl
- Kelly and Associates Advertising and Marketing
- Memphis Shelby PAL
- Orange Mound Youth Association
- MBI PAL Youth Academy of Dreams
Memphis Shelby PAL team leaders:
- Sgt. Craig Littles -- Chief Visionary Office
- Kevin Phipps -- President
- Rosalyn Crawford -- Director
- Michelle Jones -- Secretary
- Tonya Robinson -- Financial Secretary
- David Hobbs -- Football Administrator
OMYA team leaders:
- Torin Martin -- President
- David Gunter -- Vice President
- Latashia Streeter -- League Administrator
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.