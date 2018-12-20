3 dead after Memphis-based private jet crashes on takeoff in Atlanta

3 dead after Memphis-based private jet crashes on takeoff in Atlanta
A private plane registered to a Memphis-based company is believed to have crashed upon takeoff Thursday in Atlanta. (Source: Atlanta Fire Rescue)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 20, 2018 at 1:30 PM CST - Updated December 20 at 3:12 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) – A private plane that crashed shortly after takeoff Thursday in Atlanta is registered to a Memphis-based company.

WXIA is reporting that the Federal Aviation Administration says the jet went down about a mile and a half east of the Fulton County Airport just after noon.

There are reports that the aircraft is registered to Chen Aircrafts LLC in Memphis. According to FlightAware, the flight was bound for Millington-Memphis Airport.

WXIA reports there were three people on board. Atlanta Fire Rescue confirms there are no survivors in the crash.

Roy Remington, executive director of Millington-Memphis Airport, held a press conference with more details on the crash.

WATCH: Millington Memphis Airport executive director holds press conference on fatal crash

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.