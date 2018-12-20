Memphis 3.0 outlines future of Bluff City

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Say goodbye to suburban sprawl. The new plan for the City of Memphis is to build up, not out.
Memphis 3.0 is a long-range development plan for Memphis. The study took two years and 200 meetings to complete.
The results are more than 400 pages on how to make the Bluff City a better place.
Memphis 3.0 maps out the city's future.
"We trust people to know what improvements they want to see in their neighborhoods,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. “They just needed to be asked."
About 15,000 Memphians responded.
The hot take: Memphis needs to build up, not out.
"We can't go any further out,” said Memphian Elizabeth Jackson. “We need to localize, you know, with our housing, and we need to be able to walk to work."
Creating safe, walkable neighborhoods is a major goal of Memphis 3.0.
The study divides the city into 14 districts, and each district has an anchor – a landmark or mixed-use center that encourages private investment or public funding.
Crosstown Concourse is a perfect example, and Madeline Himber calls Crosstown home.
“Yeah, because it’s really cool because it’s integrating parts that aren’t as nice in Memphis and making them better,” Himber said. “And then, you can kind of see the whole community out there is building.”
Other Memphis 3.0 goals include better coordinated infrastructure, street design, and improved transportation.
New, diverse housing options sounds particularly appealing to Cedric Wilson.
"I mean, if they're going to do anything they need to start in the projects, first build up the apartments, make it better and safer for people to stay in. Start there!" said Memphian Cedric Wilson.
The first public draft of Memphis 3.0 is now available online and open for public comment.
The city will hold a series of meetings next month for the public to view the plan and give input.
It goes before the city council for approval in the Spring.
If you’d like to read Memphis 3.0, visit their website.
