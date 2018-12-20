Memphis Tigers wrap up final practice before Birmingham Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WMC) - There are less than 48 hours to go before the Memphis Tigers face Wake Forest in the Birmingham Bowl.
The Tigers wrapped up their final practice of the week Thursday before walk through on Friday.
The end of the year marks the end of careers for two Tigers who've seen it all, both bad and good, at Memphis.
Jackson Dillon and Sam Craft, two sixth year seniors, are making their final appearance in blue and gray.
While injuries limited their playing careers, they both say helping the U of M earn victories has been more than worth it.
"I feel like I had more ups than downs, and that's the best part of it,” Craft said. “I can take from this. I'm thankful to have this opportunity to come play in the Birmingham Bowl again. Hopefully we can finish it off the right way."
"Just lay it all on the line for my teammates and come out with the W,” Dillon said. “That's what we're here for. I want to win. We all want to win. That's why we came down here. Not for the events or any of that. We came to play football to win."
The Tigers also spent time visiting Birmingham Children’s Hospital and the Exceptional Foundation in Birmingham!
WMC5’s Jarvis Greer will have more tonight at 10.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.