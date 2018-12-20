Mom shot in the face holding toddler after bullet travels through wall

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A woman was shot in the face at home while holding a 2-year-old after a bullet traveled through the wall of her house, according to police.
The suspect, 19-year-old Kemar Pride, is facing charges for attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, gun possession and theft up to $10,000.
According to the police report, Pride was involved in an altercation Wednesday at a store on Levi Road where he hit another car, then slammed on his brakes causing the car to hit him.
Police say Pride opened fire on the car, and bullets from his gun traveled into at least two nearby homes, one of which hit the woman in the mouth as she held the toddler.
Pride ran from the scene after the shooting but a uniform officer spotted him nearby and took him into custody.
Police say the car Pride was driving before the shooting was stolen Dec. 13. According to the police report, Pride admitted to hitting the car at the store and driving the stolen vehicle.
Jail records show he’s due in court Friday.
