MTSU survey shows decrease in shopper confidence

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - In its latest survey of Tennessee Consumer Outlook, Middle Tennessee State University found shopper confidence is dropping.
Local businesses in Memphis are hoping that low confidence doesn't reach them.
According to MTSU, confidence fell by 40 points since the last survey in September.
Factors like possible instability in the stock market and political uncertainty were listed as reasons why shopper confidence may fall.
Some local businesses, like those on Broad Avenue, aren't seeing that low confidence.
City and State co-owner Lisa Toro said her restaurant has actually seen tremendous growth.
"It's probably our strongest yet," said Toro.
Falling into Place owner Mary Claire White agreed.
"Our numbers are holding steady from last year, and that's really exciting," said White.
Although confidence has dropped, shoppers have remained positive.
Local business owners said they are seeing smarter shoppers.
"I've seen a lot more energy this year compared to last. Folks seem to be in the mindset to really gift and gift smart, gift local for family members and friends," said Toro.
Tennesseans plan to spend as much on gifts this holiday season as the last, which is less than 500 dollars.
