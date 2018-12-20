Peter Masterson, actor, writer and filmmaker, dead at 84

Born Carlos Masterson, but known as Peter because his father preferred that name, Masterson often worked with family members. His cousin was playwright Horton Foote, who wrote the stage version of "The Trip to Bountiful." His wife, Carlin Glynn, won a Tony for "Best Little Whorehouse." His daughter, Mary Stuart Masterson, made her film debut in "The Stepford Wives," in which he starred as her father.