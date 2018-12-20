Piperton City Director arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

PIPERTON, TN (WMC) - Word spread fast about the charges brought against Piperton Public Works Director Terry Parker.
Police arrested him at work Wednesday afternoon for sexual exploitation of a minor.
Parker was initially arrested in November, after a co-worker accused him of taking photos up her skirt.
He was then charged with simple assault and unlawful photographing.
When investigators got a warrant and started looking through Parker’s phone, they noticed images of what appeared to be minor children.
After further examination, police said they found almost 300 photos of children engaged in sexual activity or simulated sexual activity.
30 to 40 of those images were of children who had not yet reached puberty.
Piperton is a small town of about 1,600 people.
Resident Mario Brittenum said he is shocked.
“That’s pretty sad for [Parker] to be in that position, to be doing that kind of stuff,” said Brittenum.
Parker is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.
Investigators said a bond has not yet been set, but could take place Thursday.
