Rain likely today and tonight

Most of the area is dry this morning, but light drizzle will be possible in some spots. Rain will be hit or miss this afternoon, but showers will start spreading back in by 5 pm. On and off rain will be likely this evening, but rain will taper off by sunrise Friday. It will be cooler today with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 30s. It will also be breezy today and tonight with gusts up to 20 mph.
TODAY: Cloudy. 40%. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. High: 52.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60%. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 38.
FRIDAY: A stray shower will be possible early Friday, but rain likely won’t impact most areas. It will be cloudy all day with highs only in the mid 40s. Cloud cover will gradually clear that night and it will be a cold evening with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday will feature more cloud cover and a chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon. Highs will also be in the mid 50s on Sunday.
CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS: Christmas Eve will feature sunshine and highs in the lower 50s. Christmas looks mostly dry with only an isolated shower possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s with lows in the lower 40s on Christmas.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB