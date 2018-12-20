Rain likely today and tonight

Most of the area is dry this morning, but light drizzle will be possible in some spots. Rain will be hit or miss this afternoon, but showers will start spreading back in by 5 pm. On and off rain will be likely this evening, but rain will taper off by sunrise Friday. It will be cooler today with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 30s. It will also be breezy today and tonight with gusts up to 20 mph.