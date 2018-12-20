Rain moves into the Mid-South

A surge of Gulf moisture is flowing into the area and will bring rain the WMC Action News 5 coverage area.
TONIGHT: Showers WIND: SE 5 LOW: 48
THURSDAY: Showers WIND: NW 5-15 HIGH: 51
THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers WIND: 10-20 LOW: 38
THIS WEEK: Showers spread north and east overnight and tomorrow. Clouds will also continue to blanket the area. A few showers and drizzle will linger into Thursday night along with a brisk northwest wind. Friday will be mostly cloudy and colder with afternoon highs only in the mid 40s with overnight lows falling into the lower 30s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Christmas Day will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the lower 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
