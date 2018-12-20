Report: Distributors, DEA failed to abate US opioid crisis

The report cited examples of massive pill shipments to West Virginia, which has a population of 1.8 million and has by far the nation's highest death rate from prescription drugs. McKesson shipped an average of 9,650 hydrocodone pills per day in 2007 to a now-closed pharmacy in Kermit, which has a population of about 400. The shipments were 36 times above a monthly dosage shipment threshold the company had established that year.