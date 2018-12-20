Secretary of Defense Mattis to step down in February

(RNN) - Secretary of Defense James Mattis will be retiring at the end of February, President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday.
“General Mattis was a great help to me in getting allies and other countries to pay their share of military obligations,” the president tweeted, “A new Secretary of Defense will be named shortly. I greatly thank Jim for his service!”
A letter by the secretary to the president indicated Mattis was resigning over differences with the president’s policies in Syria.
Trump announced Wednesday the U.S. would withdraw from Syria, declaring ISIS defeated. Some military and diplomatic leaders, however, have reportedly protested that decision.
“Because you have the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects, I believe it is right for me to step down from my position,” the letter said.
The letter also stressed the importance of U.S. cooperation with allies, and cited both China and Russia as adversaries that “want to shape a world consistent with their authoritarian model.”
The letter specified Feb. 28 as his final day.
Mattis became Secretary of Defense shortly after the inauguration of Trump and is one of the longest-serving cabinet members.
“I am proud of the progress that has been made over the past two years on some of the key goals articulated in our National Defense Strategy: putting the Department on a more sound budgetary footing, improving readiness and lethality in our forces, and reforming the Department’s business practices for greater performance,” Mattis said in his letter.
Before joining the Trump administration, Mattis served 44 years in the Marine Corps and led U.S. and British forces during the bloody Battle of Fallujah in Iraq in 2004.
