Trump on verge of giving up best chance to secure wall money

Trump is hardly the first president to be confronted with the challenges of passing a legislative priority through Congress, but the lack of progress on an issue so closely identified with his bid for the White House may prove to be a costly failure. He had promised to begin working on an "impenetrable physical wall" along the southern border on his first day in office, but little headway has been made. A March funding bill included money for 33 miles (53 kilometers) of barrier construction in South Texas' Rio Grande Valley, but work there has yet to begin. Other work has merely replaced existing barriers that had been deemed "ineffective," not added miles.