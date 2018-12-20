UofM prepares for upcoming Birmingham Bowl against Wake Forest

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers are focused on winning the Birmingham Bowl, practicing hard to face Wake Forest on Saturday.
On Wednesday, the Tigers got a special gift during the college football early national signing period.
Day 1 of on-site workouts for Saturday's Bowl Game against Wake Forest was fast-paced and energetic.
Of course, that's how all practices are supposed to be for Head Coach Mike Norvell.
Sophomore starting cornerback T.J. Carter is still bruised up from the American Athletic Conference. Championship Game.
His place in Wednesday’s practice was taken by Jacobi Francis, who's started several games this season.
The big news of the day wasn’t so much what happened in Birmingham, but back in Memphis instead for National Signing Day.
Norvell says seeds planted by five straight bowl appearances are reaping a strong recruiting harvest.
"A guy like Jalil Clemons who was a big-time target for us at the very beginning of recruiting,” Norvell said. “Just a phenomenal young man out of Starkville and a great pass rusher. We got some good news on it last night and it's good to see it come in this morning. So, we got pretty much everybody we were hopeful to get. There's a couple left out there not signed this afternoon, but all signs are pointing to the positive. Coaches have done a great job, and this is going to be a remarkable class."
Tonight at 10, we’ll tell you about a former top Memphis recruit who’ll get his time to shine in the upcoming Birmingham Bowl against Wake Forest.
