UofM prepares for upcoming Birmingham Bowl against Wake Forest

"A guy like Jalil Clemons who was a big-time target for us at the very beginning of recruiting,” Norvell said. “Just a phenomenal young man out of Starkville and a great pass rusher. We got some good news on it last night and it's good to see it come in this morning. So, we got pretty much everybody we were hopeful to get. There's a couple left out there not signed this afternoon, but all signs are pointing to the positive. Coaches have done a great job, and this is going to be a remarkable class."