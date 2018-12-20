Vigil planned for anniversary of Confederate statue removal

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Thursday marks one year since the City of Memphis worked a deal to remove Confederate statues in two city parks.
Since then, two lawsuits have been filed--including one from the descendants of Nathan Bedford Forrest.
The statues were removed in December 2017 after the city sold Health Sciences Park and Memphis Park (where they later removed a statue of Jefferson Davis) to Memphis Greenspace for $1,000.
Memphis Greenspace has a vigil planned Thursday night to mark the one year anniversary.
The vigil will be held at 4:30 p.m. at Health Sciences Park.
Local high school students along with other community leaders and activists plan to read the names of slaves traded by Nathan Bedford Forrest, who was a slave trader before the Civil War.
Descendants of Forrest filed a lawsuit against the city of Memphis, Memphis City Council and Memphis Greenspace Inc. earlier this week over the removal of Forrest's statue.
The group claims the city council members and mayor conspired to desecrate the graves Forrest and his wife Mary Ann Forrest and said the removal of the monument was legal. Their bodies remain at Health Sciences Park.
The city maintains that the sale and removal of the statues was perfectly legal and privately funded.
