Airport officials name victims in Atlanta crash involving Memphis-based private jet

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Officials at Millington-Memphis Airport have confirmed the names of the four victims in a crash Thursday involving a Memphis-based private jet.
The plane went down about a mile and a half after takeoff from Fulton County Airport in Atlanta.
Piloting the plane was Wei Chen, a well-known Memphis businessman who made international news once upon a time for being the first Chinese citizen to fly a private plane around the globe.
The three other victims -- all business associates of Chen’s -- were Jiang “John” Chen, Bruce Pelynio and Danielle Mitchell Robinson, according to Roy Remington, executive director of the Millington-Memphis Airport.
According to Wei Chen’s company, Sunshine Enterprises, John Chen was the company’s chief operating officer while Pelynio served as the president and CEO of Sunshine’s Heli Americas Forklift Division.
WXIA reports Robinson worked with Chen. Her family members spoke Friday and said she was a 32-year-old mother of three who was engaged to be married.
The National Transportation and Safety Board provided an update Friday morning, confirming that the cockpit voice recorder was recovered from the scene. A recovery team began moving the plane’s wreckage to a facility for investigation, which an NTSB spokeswoman said could take up to 18 months.
The NTSB could release a preliminary report in the next 10 days.
