Cloudy, Breezy & Cold

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -Drizzle will persist through the early afternoon before clouds will slowly decrease late afternoon and evening. It will stay pretty breezy and chilly as highs will only climb into the low to mid 40s with a gusty northwest wind at 10-20 mph. The wind chill will make it feel more like the 30s.
TONIGHT: A few clouds & cold. WIND: Light. LOW: 32.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower. Highs will climb into the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
MONDAY/CHRISTMAS EVE: Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.
CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy with a very slight chance of an afternoon shower. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.
TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: By Wednesday skies will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the lower 60s and overnight low temperatures in the low 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms and highs in the lower 60s. Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.