Cold and cloudy for now, clearing tonight

A few pockets of drizzle will remain through the afternoon, then clouds will slowly decrease as we move into the night with more sunshine and warmer this weekend.
It has been a cloudy and gray day across the Mid-South. Temperatures have stayed in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s thanks to breezy northwest winds. Clouds will start to dissipate as we move into the evening and overnight tonight. Winds will clam tonight with mainly clear skies prevailing and chilly lows in the 30s area wide.
TONIGHT: Few clouds. Winds: South at 5 mph. Low: 32.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph. High: 56.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday we are looking at mostly sunny skies and mild with highs in the middle 50s and overnight lows in the 40s with mainly clear skies. Clouds will build across the region on Sunday as a front move across the region. We will see a slight chance for a passing shower on Sunday, but most will stay dry. Highs will climb into the middle 50s to end the weekend with lows in the middle 30s.
CHRISTMAS EVE AND DAY: Monday we are looking at partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the lows to the middle 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. By Christmas Day on Tuesday we are looking at mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. High temperatures for Tuesday will top out in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the middle 40s.
MID-TO-LATE WEEK: Wednesday we are looking at mostly cloudy skies again with a slight chance for rain showers with highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows temperatures in the 50s. Thursday is looking cloudy and wet with a few thunderstorms possible. Highs for Thursday will be in the lower 60s and lows in the 50s. Friday we will see mostly cloudy again with highs in the upper 50s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.