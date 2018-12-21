Cold and cloudy for now, clearing tonight

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday we are looking at mostly sunny skies and mild with highs in the middle 50s and overnight lows in the 40s with mainly clear skies. Clouds will build across the region on Sunday as a front move across the region. We will see a slight chance for a passing shower on Sunday, but most will stay dry. Highs will climb into the middle 50s to end the weekend with lows in the middle 30s.