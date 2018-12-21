A cold, wet, and windy night ahead

A passing cold front allows showers to linger overnight along with cold temperatures and a brisk northwest wind.
TONIGHT: Showers WIND: NW 15 LOW: 38
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy WIND: NW 10-15 HIGH: 46
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear WIND: SW 5 LOW: 32
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of an afternoon shower along with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Christmas Day will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of an afternoon shower along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the lower 60s along with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms and highs in the lower 60s.
