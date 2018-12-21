Espy received historic number of votes for Democratic candidate in November special election

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Recently-released certified results from the U.S. Senate runoff in Mississippi last month show an historic turnout for Democrats.
According to Mississippi Today, Democrat Mike Espy received 46.4 percent of the vote Nov. 27 when he went head-to-head with Republican Cindy Hyde Smith.
Espy fell short in the race, but wound up with the largest percentage of votes of any Democrat running for a national statewide office in Mississippi -- president or senate -- since 1982.
